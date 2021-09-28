Menu
Dolores "Dolly" Hanna
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Dolores "Dolly" Hanna

MASON CITY-Dolores "Dolly" Hanna, 87, of Mason City, died on September 26, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 S Pierce St. with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dolores Hanna.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
9:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
100 S Pierce St., IA
Oct
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
100 S Pierce St., IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences to Dolly´s family. She was a lovely lady and always so kind and friendly. She shall be missed.
Sant and Deb Hayreh
Friend
September 30, 2021
