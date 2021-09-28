Dolores "Dolly" Hanna

MASON CITY-Dolores "Dolly" Hanna, 87, of Mason City, died on September 26, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 S Pierce St. with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dolores Hanna.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, Iowa.