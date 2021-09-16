Donald Ivan Ahlas

Donald Ivan Ahlas, 87, of Chapin, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home in Chapin.

Family and friends are asked to volunteer time to a needy family or charity as a memorial.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wayside Cemetery in Chapin, followed by a 10:00 gathering at Block 10 in Sheffield, to remember and honor Donald's life.

