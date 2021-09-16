Menu
Donald Ivan Ahlas
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
306 Central Ave. East
Hampton, IA

Donald Ivan Ahlas

Donald Ivan Ahlas, 87, of Chapin, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home in Chapin.

Family and friends are asked to volunteer time to a needy family or charity as a memorial.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wayside Cemetery in Chapin, followed by a 10:00 gathering at Block 10 in Sheffield, to remember and honor Donald's life.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Donald and his family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m.
Block 10
Sheffield, IA
Sep
17
Graveside service
9:30a.m.
Wayside Cemetery
Chapin, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
