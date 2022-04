Donald D. Deike

Donald Duane Deike, 82, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at West View Care Center, Britt, IA.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, IA, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will take place at the Meservey Cemetery.

Public visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, IA.