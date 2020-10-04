Donald E. Bortz

(1933-2020)

Donald Ernest Bortz, son of Blanche (Meyer) and Alvin Bortz, passed away on October 2, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Donald was 87on August 22, 2020.

After graduating from Rudd High School he served in the Army spending time in Germany. He received an honorable discharge and came home to help his father farm. On June 26, 1956 he married Helen Gerlach from Carpenter, Iowa in the Methodist Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June.

Don started out farming with his parents and continued helping his son Larry farm until his death.

Don served on Floyd County Mutual Insurance board, Farmers Elevator Coop board, Floyd County Conservation Board and working in and with the Rudd Evergreen Cemetery.

Having raised two sons, all of his spare time was spent on the Cedar River waterskiing, fishing and snowmobiling. Several years of vacations were spent visiting 49 of the 50 states, missing one because there was no bridge to get there and Donald wouldn't fly. In later years winters were spent in Mesa, Arizona jeeping and enjoying the warm winters.

Survivors include his wife, Helen; son, Larry and Susan Bortz of Rudd, Iowa; son, Mark and Mary Bortz of Robins, Iowa; three granddaughters: Amber, Taryn and Bailee; two step- grandchildren: Brooke and Chris; five step-great-grandchildren: Brody, Brennan, Brylee, Harrison and Vivian.

Cards may be sent to Helen Bortz in care of Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, IA 50616. Memorial contributions will be distributed by Donald's children to his favorite charities.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.