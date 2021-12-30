Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. Hiscocks
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Donald L. Hiscocks

BRITT-Donald L. Hiscocks, 89, of Britt passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Donald Hiscocks will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors in Britt.

Visitation for Donald will be Monday, January 3, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West PO Box 342, Britt, IA
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West PO Box 342, Britt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Funeral Home - Britt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Terri Sue and family. We are so sorry for your loss. At least he got to visit with Santa one more time. May your precious memories help heal your broken hearts
Mike and Becki Wetter
Family
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results