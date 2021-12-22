Menu
Donald J. Hutzell
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Donald J. Hutzell

MASON CITY-Donald J. Hutzell, 83, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Monday, December 27, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.comArrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City
Dec
28
Service
10:00a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was a good man and a great neighbor! He always had a smile and a wave for me. Was Always ready to swap a few stories or a laugh. My thoughts and prayers to Mary and Don´s family! He is sorely missed and will be fondly remembered.
Thomas Jones
Friend
December 23, 2021
