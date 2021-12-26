Donald J. Hutzell

June 4, 1938-December 20, 2021

MASON CITY-Donald J. Hutzell, 83, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Monday, December 27, 2021 at the funeral home.

Don was born June 4, 1938 the son of Donald T. and Ruth (Nodland) Hutzell at home in Nora Springs, Iowa. The family then moved to the St. Ansgar area where Don spent his childhood. Don decided to join the United States Army and he enlisted in March of 1957. He served his country until his honorable discharge.

In 1956 Donald was united in marriage to Mary Ann Huerta. To this union 3 children were born. The couple later divorced. In 1970 Don was united in marriage to Marlys Morehouse, she later passed away. Following the death of Marlys, Don began seeing Mary Adams and has continued their companionship for the last 28 years.

Don loved the wood working trade whether it was building houses, drawing up plans, or repairing anything needing repair for anyone. He enjoyed his family and time spent with them, he knew all his grandchildren and their many activities they were involved in. He looked forward to going on vacation, his annual apple run and leaf tour, riding his motorcycle, cheering on his beloved Chicago Bears, going to the mall to walk or taking a trip to the casino. As a younger man he wouldn't miss a deer season and the time he got to spend with family and friends hunting. But as anyone who knows Don knows that he really wanted to talk politics.

Donald was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Marble Rock American Legion, and was very involved in the development of the Veterans memorial in Marble Rock. And was a former Marble Rock City Councilman.

Those thankful for having shared in Don's life include his longtime companion Mary Adams; children, Elizabeth Newman, Julia Coronado, Karen Hutzell, Lori (Scott) Sanders, Cheryl Thompson, Chad Hutzell, Dennis (Jeanette) Westendorf; sister, Barb Fisher; grandchildren, Michael (Cathryn) Estus, Manuel Quiroz, Donald Quiroz, Marcos (Britta) Martinez, Julian (Tara) Martinez, Bianca (Levi) Martinez-Lancaster, Francis (Princess) Lapointe, Ruth (Thomas) Delano, April (Lance) Strickland, Jeff Sanders, Ryan (Jacqlyn) Sanders, Ty (Whitney) Sanders, Austin (Kayla) Thompson, Jace Luscomb, Wade Hutzell, Nick Westendorf, Halie Westendorf; and many great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hutzell was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marlys Hutzell; daughter, Mindy Westendorf; three grandchildren, Saloman Quiroz, Cody Thompson, Zachary Marzen; two great-grandchildren, Cambriah Martinez, Manuel Quiroz Jr.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com