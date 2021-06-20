Menu
Donald L. Wells
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Donald L. Wells

BRITT-Donald L. Wells, 79 of Britt, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Memorial services for Don Wells will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Don Wells will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West PO Box 342, Britt, IA
Jun
26
Visitation
9:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
70 5th Avenue, North West, IA
Jun
26
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
70 5th Avenue North West, Britt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
