Donna M. Cline
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Donna M. Cline

June 5, 1941 - December 7, 2020

MASON CITY – Donna M. Cline, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Donna, wife of Larry Cline, spent her entire adult life in the Mason City area. She worked for many years for DrugTown and was highly involved with Make A Wish Foundation. Most recently, she volunteered in the gift shop at Mercy and remained active in her church.

Donna spent her most recent years meeting friends for coffee, shopping, baking and spending time with her family. She enjoyed her great-grandchildren the most and cherished their presence.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Marcella Johnson, her brothers, Clyde Jr, Richard and James Johnson, and son Steven.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, daughter Cheryl (Charlie) Connor, grandchildren Staci (Matt) Sberal, Colby Connor and great-grandchildren Kendall and Andrew Sberal, two sisters, Rose (Neal) Santee and Shirley (Ron) Ostendorf, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 641-423-0924.

641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you Aunt Donna now that you have gone home may you rest in peace.
Russell Johnson
December 13, 2020
Love you Aunt Donna may you rest in peace now that you have gone home.
Russell Johnson
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Tiffany and Jamie Hamilton-Howell
December 10, 2020
So sorry to learn of Donna´s passing. Our heartfelt sympathies to the family.
Tim & Deb Leibrand
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss Hugs and Prayers to all of you. I worked with Donna at Drugtown, she became a good friend. Enjoyed our coffee times with her, she was a great lady.
Arlene Hollar
December 10, 2020
I love you Aunt Donna Forever and Always Love Jackie and family
Jackie Johnson
December 9, 2020
