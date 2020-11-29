Dorothy Arends

November 12, 1935-November 23, 2020

MASON CITY-Dorothy Arends, 85, of Mason City, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Country Meadow Place. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, with Pastor Clarke Fredrick of Messiah Lutheran Church officiating. The graveside service will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020. Memorials can be directed to the family of Dorothy Arends. Cards can be sent to Major Erickson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Dorothy Ann Arends was born on November 12, 1935, in Mason City to parents Robert and Emily (VerHelst) DeBolt. Dorothy graduated from Mason City High School. On the 23rd of November in Albert Lea, Minnesota she was united in marriage to Maynard Arends. The couple would later move to Plymouth where she was a homemaker and enjoyed her family.

Dorothy enjoyed crafting with friends from Mason City and Albert Lea. She was involved with the church as a Sunday School Teacher as well as being a 4H Leader. She will always be remembered for being a good cook but most importantly for always taking care of her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Emily (Louis) Althof, Nancy (Roger) Rheingans; grandchildren: Andrew (Lori) Althof, Katy (Scott) Nelson, Daniel (Maggie) Rheingans, Sarah (Talley) Mason; 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Maynard; daughter: Theresa Arends; brother: Leland DeBolt; sister: Margaret "Dolly" Lee.

