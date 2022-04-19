Dorothy (Ahrens) Lesch

February 18, 1944-April 11, 2022

Dorothy (Ahrens) Lesch died on Apr 11, 2022, of Congestive Heart Failure and joined her Creator in Heaven. She was born in Charles City, IA, on Feb 18, 1944, the youngest of 4 children of Edward and Lena Ahrens.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and one of her brothers, Bud Ahrens, (Osage, IA). She is survived by her husband, Jim Lesch (Brentwood, TN); her other brother, Don Ahrens (Mason City, IA and Naples, FL) ; her sister, Vonda (Ahrens) Schmidt, (Deforest, WI); as well as 9 nieces and nephews.

Dorothy graduated from Osage, IA, Community High School in 1963 where she was very involved in the Music Program and one of the few individuals to be selected for the prestigious Iowa 'All State Band' all four years of high school.

Dorothy attended Mason City, IA, Junior College and the University of Iowa, graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy. She spent her career working in adult rehabilitation in the Chicago area, Madison, WI, Detroit, MI, and Nashville, TN, retiring in 2002.

Dorothy married Jim Lesch in 1977 and they lived in the western Chicago suberbs for several years while she worked as manager of the Occupational Therapy Department at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Center in Wheaton, IL. Dorothy and Jim relocated to Nashville, TN, in 1989 and really enjoyed traveling and seeing historic places, while learning about other cultures. They visited over 30 countries of which Dorothy's favorites were Egypt and Australia.

Being raised on an Iowa Farm, Dorothy had a real love for plants. She was a 'Master Gardener' and a member of the 'Perennial Plant Society of Middle TN'. She also enjoyed learning more about the world through numerous classes offered by Vanderbilt University's 'Lifelong Learning Institute'.

In addition to plants and gardening, Dorothy's hobbies included playing bridge, hiking, traveling, and the joy of friends. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Nashville for more than 25 years where she took various Bible Classes and was a member of the 'Good News' Sunday School Class.

Per Dorothy's request, no formal memorial service is planned, but 'Memorials in Dorothy's Honor' can be sent to Alive Hospice of Nashville (AliveHospice.org) or to First Presbyterian Church of Nashville (4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN, 37220).

