Dorothy Arlene Mullenbach

August 2, 1937-March 17, 2022

ADAMS-Dorothy Arlene Mullenbach, 84 of Adams, Minnesota passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital- St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota on March 17, 2022.

Dorothy was born August 2, 1937 to Arthur and Hildegard (Stephani) Rauen. Dorothy's step-mother Rose (Firsching) Rauen was an important part of her life from a young age. She attended Visitation School Stacyville, Iowa.

Dorothy met Nathan at the Terp Ballroom in Austin, Minnesota. They were married on Sept.17, 1957 at Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville, and lived on the Mullenbach Family Farm near Johnsburg, Minnesota for 40 years.

Dorothy worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a nurse aide. She was also employed seasonally with Seneca Foods in Rochester for many years. Dorothy was very family oriented and loved her husband, children, grandkids and great grandkids. She loved being with her family and always loved to shop around Christmas for the family. She loved to be outside cleaning up the yard along with gardening, canning, cooking and baking. Dorothy loved to play cards and shared that passion with friends and family.

Faith was always a focal point in her life. Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church Johnsburg. In 1997 they moved to Adams and joined Sacred Heart Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children, daughter Cher (Mark) Weness of Rose Creek, Minnesota; sons Kevin (Sue) of Austin, Minnesota, Brian (Darcy) of Stewartville, Minnesota and Gary (Kelly) of Johnsburg, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Hilary (Jayme) Underwood, Erick (Lisa) Weness, Kyle, Katie, Danielle, Chelsey (Drew) Gappa, Garret and Josh; seven great-grandchildren, Charlea, Halle, Tess, Ava, Layna, Rowan, Kaden and Levi; two sisters Marilyn (Larry) Motzer of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Ruth Jones of Tooele, Utah; one brother Gene (Marcia) Rauen of Austin, Minnesota; sister-in-law Johnnie Mullenbach of Red Wing, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by husband Nathan (2019); her parents; step-mother Rose Rauen; sister Bernice (Don) King and brother-in-law Leonard Allen.

A special thank you to the Adams Ambulance Service and Mayo Clinic Cardiovascular Care Unit Rochester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, March 22nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Gregory Leif concelebrating. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with a 4:00 pm Rosary, and will continue on Tuesday afternoon from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.