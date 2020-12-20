Dorothy M. Nolte

December 29, 1928-December 17, 2020

MASON CITY-Dorothy M. Nolte, 91, of Mason City, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 – 4th St. SE. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Tuesday, at St. James Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in the Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials can be directed to the family of Dorothy Nolte. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Dorothy Mae Nolte was born in Mason City on December 29, 1928, to parents John and Louella (Brown) Harris. Dorothy attended Mason City High School. After graduating high school she began working at Klipto Printing and did so until her marriage. Dorothy was united in marriage to Carl "Gus" Nolte on June 11, 1950, in the St. Paul Lutheran Church, between this union the couple had three sons.

After getting married Dorothy took on the role of babysitting in her home. Later in life her and her family ran Nolte Limousine Service and helped manage multiple rental properties.

Dorothy loved going to rummage sales. She loved supporting Mohawk athletics, so much that she had a lifetime pass to sporting events and even being a member of the Booster Club. She was also an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Linda) Nolte, Frederick (Linda) Nolte; daughter in-law, Sheri Nolte; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister, Lillian (Marvin) Baker; sisters in-law, Betty Lou Harris, Trudy Reeves, Meta (Phillip) Hull, Marge Nolte; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louella (Brown) Harris; husband, Carl "Gus" Nolte; son, Bruce Nolte; siblings, Jean Davis, Mildred Johnson, Arthur Harris and Merle Harris.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com