Douglas D. Anderson

(1959 - 2020)

Douglas Dale Anderson, 61, of Nora Springs, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held on October 18, 2020 at West Park in Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family and charity will be established at a later time.

Douglas "Doug" Anderson was born January 29, 1959, son of Daniel and Joanne (Burgess) Anderson. Doug graduated from the Clear Lake High School, Class of 1977.

During and after high school, he worked for Jerry's Shell gas station for a few years, and then went to work for Ruan Corporation. Doug moved to Arizona and worked in the Bayliner Division of AMF Corporation and subsequently worked for the Kingman Arizona School District. In 1998, Doug moved back Iowa and worked for Jim and Jeff Hansen in various positions at Premier of Clear Lake and Great Country Motors.

Doug was an avid collector of Hot Wheels cars and a NASCAR fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle when he was able. He loved working on cars, motorcycles, and anything else with wheels and a motor. Doug will be remembered for his talent of fabrication and for his ability to modify almost anything mechanical to make it better than the original. He enjoyed taking care of his animals, and spending time with his family and friends.

Doug is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth (John Nicholson) Anderson and Erika (Matthew Shields) Anderson; two step sons, Chris (Erin) Jandebeur and Tavar (Courtney) Parker; seven grandchildren, Hunter Anderson, Isaac Shields, Danny Jandebeur, Benjamin Jandebeur, Maddox Bonilla, Gavin Bonilla, Zaylea J. Parker and #8 on the way in March; two brothers, Andy Anderson, John Anderson; sister in-law, Kathleen Anderson; close and special friends, Jim and Jeff Hansen, Gary (Dana) Jansen, Tyler Isch, Jim "OHP" Martzahl, Linda Chidster and Shelly M.

Doug is preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Joanne Anderson; sister in infancy, Danette Anderson; sister, April Peterson; brother, Dan Anderson Jr.; wife, LuAnn Lechnir; step son, Jason Parker.

