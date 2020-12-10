Menu
Douglas M. King
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Douglas M. King

December 11, 1950 - December 8, 2020

MASON CITY - Douglas M. King, age 69, of Mason City, Iowa died from complications of COVID-19 on December 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Douglas was born to Merlin (Buster) and Wilma King on December 11, 1950.

Douglas is survived by wife, Jeanne; daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Adam) Ziemann and granddaughters Lily and Rose Ziemann of Trevor, WI; brother, Duane (Bud) King; sister-in-laws, Carol and Carol M. King; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Gwenyth Cory; brothers, Keith King, Jerry King, and Therald (Bing) King; and his parents.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Jeane: I can't think of the right words to tell you how much Doug will be missed. You have my deepest sympathy and I know you have had to have been through hell recently. I so much wish I could have had a moment with Doug to tell him my feelings. A great gentleman, one hell of a golfer and I think a great husband and grandparent. He sure enjoyed his grandchildren. There will be an empty feeling for all of us when we step on the tee next spring. So sorry, Jack
jack macdonald
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. He was a wonderful person. I have a lot of fond memories. Love to your family.
Billie Cory
December 12, 2020
I just absolutely adored your dad, Liz! He had such an infectious smile and fabulous sense of humor. I am thankful I got to talk with him and Jeanie on the phone in September during my dad´s visit. I asked how they´d spent the day. Your dad´s response, "Well, we enjoyed all the sites of Mason City...chuckle...in about 18 minutes! Now we are enjoying a wonderful dinner with your dad, who says that Don E. is paying for!" More chuckles all around. My heart is so very sad for his passing. My heart goes out to you both, Liz and Jeanie. With sympathy, Tiffany Potter
Tiffany Potter
December 10, 2020
I have so many fun memories of your Dad. He was always laughing with a smile that lit up the room. My heart goes out to you all. May you find comfort in the memories. He was one of a kind.
Megan Patton
December 10, 2020
