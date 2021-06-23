Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas M. King
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Douglas M. King

December 11, 1950-December 9, 2020

MASON CITY-Douglas M. King, age 69, of Mason City, Iowa died from complications of COVID-19 on December 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at from 1 until 5 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at East Park Shelter #2. A luncheon will be served. Please come as you are, bring a chair to sit and visit and celebrate Doug! Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Douglas was born to Merlin (Buster) and Thelma King on December 11, 1950.

Douglas is survived by wife, Jeanne; daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Adam) Ziemann and granddaughters Lily and Rose Ziemann of Trevor, WI; brother, Duane (Bud) King; sister-in-law, Carol M. King; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Gwenyth Cory; brothers, Keith King, Jerry King, and Therald (Bing) King; and his parents.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
East Park Shelter #2
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Major Erickson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My thoughts and prayers were with you today Doug was loved by so many of us
Jodee Holahan
Friend
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results