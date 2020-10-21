Menu
Douglas W. Krueger

Mason City - Douglas "Doug" W. Krueger, Sr., 47, of Mason City, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.


