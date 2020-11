Duaine J. Nelson

BRITT - Duaine J. Nelson, 82, of Britt passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear a face covering.

