Duane Allen "Snookie" Book
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Duane Allen "Snookie" Book

FERTILE-Duane Allen "Snookie" Book, 76 of Fertile, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Masks are strongly suggested by the family if attending services. Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Duanes's photo to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.

Burial of cremains will be held in Lincoln Cemetery, rural Fertile, Iowa at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com.641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Forest City, IA
Dec
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
