Duane D. Coe
1939 - 2021
Duane D. Coe

August 3, 1939-September 29, 2021

MASON CITY-Duane D. Coe, 82, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Even in his declining heath he was easily identifiable by his smile and signature laugh. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA, with the Rev. Wendy Johannesen officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 PM Friday, October 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Duane was born on August 3, 1939 in Mason City to parents Ruth and Wayne Coe. He graduated from Nora Springs High School and earned an accounting degree from Buena Vista University.

He worked at White Farm Equipment Company for 20+ years, often working as a carpenter at the same time. After the foundry closed a variety of occupations followed, including: the Black Jack Dealer, tile installer, tax preparer and commodity broker.

The one thing that was passed down to him from his dad and older siblings was his love of horses; riding a horse to country school was only the start, from riding in rodeos to raising bucking horses, he transitioned to raising draft horses to help farm and giving wagon and sleigh rides. Whether it was 1 horse or 40, he was never without a horse for long.

Duane is survived by his children, Jane (Mark) Longwell and Jeff (Kathy) Coe. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Keith, Elda, Ellis, Jim, Dick and Ruth Ann.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Oct
2
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Jane and Jeff so very sorry to hear of your father's passing. My heart goes out to you. God Bless you both
Linda Billings
October 1, 2021
