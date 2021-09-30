Duane D. Coe

August 3, 1939-September 29, 2021

MASON CITY-Duane D. Coe, 82, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Even in his declining heath he was easily identifiable by his smile and signature laugh.

Duane was born on August 3, 1939 in Mason City to parents Ruth and Wayne Coe. He graduated from Nora Springs High School and earned an accounting degree from Buena Vista University.

He worked at White Farm Equipment Company for 20+ years, often working as a carpenter at the same time. After the foundry closed a variety of occupations followed, including: the Black Jack Dealer, tile installer, tax preparer and commodity broker.

The one thing that was passed down to him from his dad and older siblings was his love of horses; riding a horse to country school was only the start, from riding in rodeos to raising bucking horses, he transitioned to raising draft horses to help farm and giving wagon and sleigh rides. Whether it was 1 horse or 40, he was never without a horse for long.

Duane is survived by his children, Jane (Mark) Longwell and Jeff (Kathy) Coe. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Keith, Elda, Ellis, Jim, Dick and Ruth Ann.

