Duane R. Leerar
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Duane R. Leerar

GARNER–Duane R. Leerar, 80, of Garner passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Jun
21
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Jun
22
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Garner, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Clyde & Connie Holecek
Friend
June 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family. When we moved across the road from Duane in 2014, he immediately became a good friend. Duane often stopped in while driving his "Gator". It was always a pleasure to visit and hear his little stories. He was loved by all.
Don and Betty Bond
Friend
June 20, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results