Duane Swanson
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Dows
119 E. Ellsworth
Dows, IA

Duane Swanson

HAMPTON-Duane Swanson, 67, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Dows City Park with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Dows City Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Those planning to attend the Celebration of Life Service are invited to bring a lawn chair.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the following: Franklin County Fair (which Duane hasn't missed since showing hogs there as a young boy in 4-H), the Coulter Fire Department's new building (where Duane served as a volunteer firefighter for several years), or to the Hospice Center of North Iowa who took amazing care of him during his time as a patient.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Dows City Park
IA
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Dows City Park
IA
Ewing Funeral Home - Dows
