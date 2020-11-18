Duncan D. Campbell

May 22, 1953-November 16, 2020

BELMOND - Duncan D. Campbell, 67, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services for Duncan Campbell will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Belmond Fire Department, or the Belmond United Methodist Church.

Duncan Duane was born on May 22, 1953 in Belmond to Jack and Lil Campbell. He grew up on the home farm south of Belmond and attended Belmond Community School, graduating in 1971. Duncan was active in football, wrestling, track, and played guitar in a rock band.

In 1971, Duncan was united in marriage to Jeannie Hopkey. To this union, three sons were born: John, Jason, and Jeremy. They were later divorced. After high school, Duncan graduated from Iowa State with a degree in electronics technology. They moved to Mesa, Arizona and Duncan worked for a large electronics service center. In 1975, they moved back to Belmond and he worked for Larry Turner at Home Electronics as an electronics technician while also starting his farming career with his dad, Jack. Duncan was still actively farming the family's Century Farm with his youngest son, Jeremy.

Duncan has always used many conservation practices such as tree plantings, food plots, filter strips and waterways. Duncan met Connie Roys in 2004 when she was working as Wright County's District Conservationist. They shared a love for each other and a love for farming conservation practices. Duncan and Connie really enjoyed a beautiful field of native grasses and wildflowers. The family grew with the addition of Connie's children: Sara, Joe, Jake, Kenny, and young Grace.

Duncan was on the Wright County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the county soybean association, local snowmobile clubs, and Belmond Jaycee's. He was named outstanding young farmer and received the Distinguished Service award. He served as a county trustee for Grant Township, was active in the United Methodist Church; serving on the staff parish relations committee and on the trustee committee.

Duncan was a big sports fan. He loved watching John win many stock car races and watching his boys play football and wrestle. He also enjoyed watching the grandkids sports and school activities. He was a big ISU fan.

Duncan enjoyed working on cars, playing a little golf with friends, flying radio control airplanes and scouting the fields with his drone. He was always up for a good road trip with friends to look at cars or bring home a piece of machinery. He also enjoyed going to farm shows and field days with his good neighbor.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Lil and sister Timathe.

Duncan is survived by Connie Roys; three sons John (Trudy) Campbell, Jason Campbell, and Jeremy (Jill) Campbell; Connie's five children Sara (Evan) Liech, Joe Reichenauer, Jake Reichenauer, Kenny (Silvia) Reichenauer, and Grace Wertjes; six grandchildren Jackson, Charlie, Reed, Claire, Graham, and Wesley; two brothers Lance (Meg) Campbell and Rod (Dale) Campbell; and many other family and friends.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248