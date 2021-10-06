Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
E. Joyce Brouwer
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
306 Central Ave. East
Hampton, IA

E. Joyce (Froning) Brouwer

E. Joyce (Froning) Brouwer was taken to her heavenly home on Friday September 24, 2021, after a brief stay in the Sheffield Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Private family burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Joyce's family.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
504 Thompson, Sheffield, IA
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Sheffield, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.