Earl L. Opheim
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Earl L. Opheim

MASON CITY-Earl L. Opheim, 95, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Mason City with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the Mason City Veterans Association.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, September 27th at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Good Shepherd Health Center or to the donor's charity of choice. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 25, 2021.
I'm so grateful for Earl. I have just started working were he lived as a cook and when I did not work I brought my children to visit with the residents. He might my son and he meantioned his birthday and Earl shared about pearl harbor. It was the greatest gift given. My son was thrilled to meet a true pearl harbor vet. And be able to ask questions. So thank you Earl for taking time to share your war stories with the next generation
Colleen Heginger
Work
September 30, 2021
