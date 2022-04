Edith J. Cruse

HANLONTOWN-Edith J. Cruse, 93, of Hanlontown, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home outside of Hanlontown, surrounded by her family.

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating.

