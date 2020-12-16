Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward R. Gutzmer Jr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Edward R. Gutzmer Jr.

August 21, 1934-December 13, 2020

Mason City - Edward R. "Eddie" Gutzmer Jr., 86, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, Mason City, IA with Fr. Josh Link as Celebrant. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

Per Eds wishes his body has been cremated and no visitation will be held.

Ed was born August 21, 1934, in Hankinson, ND, the son of Edward Sr. and Alice (Sandow) Gutzmer. He graduated from Rockwell High School in 1953. After graduation he served his country proudly in the Army for 3 years. Ed dedicated forty three years of his life to Wayne Feed as a director of Grain Co. In 1961 Ed met the love of his life, Marge Vavrik at a dance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA. In 1963 the couple got married in Duncan, IA, from this union four children were born.

In his free time Ed enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, and especially playing cribbage. Ed loved being his seven grand children's biggest supporter at each sporting and academic event. Once a month Ed and Marge would go to a casino on bus trips, making lots of memories and meeting great people.

Those left to cherish memories of Ed are his wife of 57 years, Marge; children, Mark (Joan) Gutzmer of Minneapolis, MN, Michelle (Kent) Grandgendett of Des Moines, IA, Kevin (Angela) Gutzmer of Jordan, MN, and Stephanie (Phil) Colon of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Helena Gutzmer, August Gutzmer, Megan (Ben) Russell, Max Grandgendett, Emilee Gutzmer, Daniel Gutzmer and Thomas Gutzmer; sisters, Patsey and Rita; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and sisters, Shirley, Verla and Karen.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapel.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Jeff Firestone
December 31, 2020
Ed was a good man; a truly wonderful person. Will miss seeing him at Mass.
Pat Kelly
December 20, 2020
Just heard about your loss, Marge. My deepest sympathies.... I always enjoyed visiting with Ed, while you were playing piano at Good Shepherd and I was there with my dog, Dolly. Blessings for your
Barb Sowder
December 20, 2020
Dick & I send our sincere condolences- may God be with you & your family in this time of need. Always enjoyed visiting with you guys & our many laughs- hugs
Nancy Koob
December 19, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Marge and Family. We only know Ed for his last several years. We would see Ed and Marge in Saturday night mass often. I also would see Ed and occasionally Marge at the Mystic Bowling alley where we would share a refreshment and share good cheer! Ed was a kind soul and had a sense of humor and fun to talk with. We all will miss him....
Jeff & Mona Secora
December 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you, Marge, and your family, In the loss of your loved one! My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Margaret Mostrom
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Such a wonderful couple, always made me smile when I saw you. Took my nieces wedding in Cedar Rapids to meet you. Hugs
Candy Ockerman (me poodle/candybar
December 17, 2020
Thinking of all of you. Hugs.
Barb (Mau) Funk
December 16, 2020
Our sympathy to Marge and family
The Lamoureuxs
December 16, 2020
Dear Mark, Saw this and wanted you to know I'm thinking of you and your family. It's so hard to lose a parent. I hope that you feel your dad lived a wonderful and rewarding life. My best to you and all your family. Kristy
Kristy Boyer Arzberger
December 16, 2020
Very sorry to hear that you lost Ed, take care.
Marv Vavrik
December 16, 2020
Sympathy to you Marge and the family. A lot of good memories over the past.
David Meyer
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results