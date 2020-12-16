Edward R. Gutzmer Jr.

August 21, 1934-December 13, 2020

Mason City - Edward R. "Eddie" Gutzmer Jr., 86, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, Mason City, IA with Fr. Josh Link as Celebrant. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

Per Eds wishes his body has been cremated and no visitation will be held.

Ed was born August 21, 1934, in Hankinson, ND, the son of Edward Sr. and Alice (Sandow) Gutzmer. He graduated from Rockwell High School in 1953. After graduation he served his country proudly in the Army for 3 years. Ed dedicated forty three years of his life to Wayne Feed as a director of Grain Co. In 1961 Ed met the love of his life, Marge Vavrik at a dance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA. In 1963 the couple got married in Duncan, IA, from this union four children were born.

In his free time Ed enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, and especially playing cribbage. Ed loved being his seven grand children's biggest supporter at each sporting and academic event. Once a month Ed and Marge would go to a casino on bus trips, making lots of memories and meeting great people.

Those left to cherish memories of Ed are his wife of 57 years, Marge; children, Mark (Joan) Gutzmer of Minneapolis, MN, Michelle (Kent) Grandgendett of Des Moines, IA, Kevin (Angela) Gutzmer of Jordan, MN, and Stephanie (Phil) Colon of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Helena Gutzmer, August Gutzmer, Megan (Ben) Russell, Max Grandgendett, Emilee Gutzmer, Daniel Gutzmer and Thomas Gutzmer; sisters, Patsey and Rita; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and sisters, Shirley, Verla and Karen.

