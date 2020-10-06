Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward P. Salz

Edward P. Salz

Edward Peter Salz, 88, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Nursing Home in Osage, IA.

Wake services for Edward Peter Salz will be held at Visitation Parish in Stacyville, Iowa on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4pm – 6pm with the rosary from 3:30pm – 4pm. Funeral services will also be held at Visitation Catholic Church on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11am. Memorials can be made in his name to St. Ansgar Rescue Squad, Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar, and Apple Valley Assisted Living in Osage.

Schroeder Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.