Edward P. Salz

Edward Peter Salz, 88, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Nursing Home in Osage, IA.

Wake services for Edward Peter Salz will be held at Visitation Parish in Stacyville, Iowa on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4pm – 6pm with the rosary from 3:30pm – 4pm. Funeral services will also be held at Visitation Catholic Church on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11am. Memorials can be made in his name to St. Ansgar Rescue Squad, Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar, and Apple Valley Assisted Living in Osage.

Schroeder Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com