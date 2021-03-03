Edwin Duane Jordan

NORTHWOOD-Edwin Duane Jordan, 90, of Northwood Pines Assisted Living, Northwood, IA, died February 25, 2021, at MercyOne in Mason City, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, IA with Pastor Mark Squire officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com