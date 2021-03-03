Menu
Edwin Duane Jordan
Edwin Duane Jordan

NORTHWOOD-Edwin Duane Jordan, 90, of Northwood Pines Assisted Living, Northwood, IA, died February 25, 2021, at MercyOne in Mason City, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, IA with Pastor Mark Squire officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
St. Ansgar, IA
Mar
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
St. Ansgar, IA
