Edwin A. McDaniel

October 14, 2021

MASON CIYT-Edwin A. McDaniel passed away of natural causes on October 14, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Services will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Per church guidelines, masks will be required.

Memorial contributions in Edwin's name can be made to the Humane Society of North Iowa or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.