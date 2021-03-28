Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine J. Lenz
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
516 1st Street SE
Belmond, IA

Elaine J. (Severson) Lenz

May 19, 1924 - March 24, 2021

MASON CITY - Elaine J. (Severson) Lenz, 96, of Mason City, IA, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Elaine was born May 19, 1924, to Knute and Alma (Gunderson) Severson in Belmond Township, Wright County, IA, the youngest of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in rural Belmond, attended Rural School #9 and graduated from Belmond High School in 1940 at the age of 16.

In 1942 she married Merlin Peyton and they were blessed with three children, Judy, Carolyn and Rick. They lived in Chicago, Riceville and then settled in Mason City/Clear Lake area. She worked for Master's Chiropractic Clinic for 14 years. Following a divorce she married Tom Lenz in 1976 at St. Olaf Church. After Tom's death she moved back to Mason City.

She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved being with family attending as many activities and events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she could. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond and enjoyed spending time with her sister, Kathryn and good friend, Jane Quigley.

Cherishing her memory are her children, Judy (Elon) Dahley, Carolyn (Michael) Evans, and Rick (Sandra) Peyton; Grandchildren, Candi (Mike) Karsjens, Chris (Shelly) Cline, Cathi Solberg, Shane (Mary) Evans, Chandler (Toni) Evans, Brad Peyton, and Ariel (Jeremy) Kay; 19 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren, and extended family members that included more grandchildren and great-grandchildren, step-children and grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; four sisters, Myrtle, Betty, Leila, Kathryn; two brothers, Sammy and Kenneth; and a Step-son, Rob Lenz. Expressions of sympathy, card and memorials may be sent in care of Elaine's family to her daughter: Judy Dahley, 1033 16th Street N.E., Mason City, IA 50401. Arrangements are with Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Andrews Funeral Home - Belmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Elaine. God bless you all.
Kurt and Gloria Morud
April 3, 2021
My condolence to Elaine´s family. I have missed her so much. Best neighbor I have ever had!!! Miss seeing you girls. Hoping you are well and able to enjoy life. Life is really short. At least quality is. Quantity means nothing if you are My best to all of you. She loved each of you so much!!! And loved to share pictures with me! God Bless knowing no More discomfort. You know where she is and who she is with. Keep your faith
Gen Lepird
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results