Elizabeth Regan

(1924-2020)

Elizabeth "Betty" Regan, was born on January 8, 1924, the eighth child of nine to Margaret Jacoby Sullivan and Charles Sullivan. After graduating from Elma High School in 1942, she went on to Hamilton Business School in Mason City.

On April 27, 1946, Betty married Vernon (Bun) Regan from Riceville, Iowa. Betty and Bun created homes in Riceville, Floyd and finally Charles City, Iowa, where they raised their family of five children.

Mom was always a woman of purpose. Her years working at Citizens National Bank as assistant to Horace B. Olds followed by Jay Tomson were very satisfying and fulfilling for her. She was constantly "working on the pile" and enjoying every minute of it. From our early childhood days when we woke up to the words "Girls, shift!" to the later years when she

was always one step ahead of us "getting things done," Mom was all about the process, all about getting things done, all about doing the right thing.

She taught us to appreciate music. Whether on a short or long road trip, Mom and Dad sang songs in harmony, such as "I've Been Working on the Railroad" and "Twas on the Isle of Capri." Mom enjoyed a number of years singing with the Sweet Adelines and decades of singing in the church choir. By insisting that we take piano lessons, she instilled the importance of music in each of us.

She taught us to balance a checkbook, say the rosary, iron pillowcases, keep a ledger, write a proper letter, play cards, make a bed correctly and most importantly to answer the phone. "Regans' residence, this is (name) speaking." Protocol was important to Mom.

When asked what contributed to her long life, Mom was quick to say "I walked every single day." She stayed active long after retirement, leading exercise classes at the YMCA, and walking from her home in the center of town to the library, the grocery store, the bank and church. She persisted even into her later years, necessitating Yak Tracks on the bottoms of her shoes so she wouldn't slip and fall. And fall she did - famously, in fact.

Time and again she would fall, only to stand back up with the comment "I'm just fine!" She had absolutely unbreakable bones. When it came time for the use of a walker, she insisted on calling it her "cart." Near her late 80's she could be found sitting on the seat and pushing it backwards across the pedestrian bridge on her way back from a walk downtown. "It's better exercise that way."

Mom taught all of us to be independent, and to manage and care for ourselves and for those we loved. "Well you WILL too!" are words we heard often. Even near the end of her days, she was fiercely independent herself, insisting that she was going home and someone had better get there soon to take her. Indeed. Heaven has certainly gained a strong and capable angel!

In keeping with her desire to be purposeful, Mom donated her body to the Mayo Clinic.

Betty is survived by her five children Pat (Cheryl) Regan of Des Moines, IA Tom (Beth) Regan of LaCrosse, WI, Jeanne (Jerry) Zwald of Garner, IA, Gail (Steve) Castle of Carmel, IN, and Joyce (Joe Houck) Regan of Cedar Falls, IA, 15 grandchildren and an impressive number great-grandchildren - actually we lost count and can't agree on the final number. She was preceded in death by her parents, her eight siblings, her husband, Bun, and her granddaughter, Katie Jones.

Memorials may be sent to Immaculate Conception School, 1203 Clark St, Charles City, IA 50616 and any family correspondence may be directed to Jeanne Zwald, 2455 Hwy 69, Garner, IA 50438.