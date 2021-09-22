Menu
Elma I. Lynch
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, IA

Elma I. (Odland) Lynch

CLARION-Elma I. (Odland) Lynch, 97 of Clarion passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services for Elma Lynch will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation for Elma Lynch will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East PO Box 363, Clarion, IA
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East PO Box 363, Clarion, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Molly, my deepest sympathy to you on losing your dear Mother. I just found out that she had passed away. Haven't been in Clarion for quite awhile, so thought I'd visit her at the Meadows, but then someone told me she passed recently. You were fortunate to have your Mother for many years. If you ever get down to the Des Moines area, please give me a call: 515-724-3212. My sympathy and hugs. Love, Karen
Karen Stavnheim
October 5, 2021
