Elmer L. Brodersen

(1932-2020)

Manly - Elmer Lorenz Brodersen, 87, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30am October 2, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA, with Reverend Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:30am on October 2, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St Manly, IA. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests that memorials may be directed to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Elmer was born on November 21, 1932, the son of Christian and Elly (Hintz) Brodersen of Manly, IA. He was a graduate of Manly High School's Class of 1951. After graduation he enlisted into the Air Force, serving his Nation proudly. On April 18,1954, Elmer married Marolyn Backhaus in Manly, IA, and to this union five children were born.

When Elmer wasn't working out in the field he could be found spending time with his loved ones. As a father and a grandfather he was their number one fan to almost every event. Every Thursday evening Elmer and Marolyn would go out to Godfather's Pizza for a couple slices and good company. Elmer was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially football and basketball. If Elmer had any more spare time to give, he was out on the golf course or at the casino.

Those left to cherish memories of Elmer, are his wife of 66 years, Marolyn; children, Craig (Julie) Brodersen, Vickie Brodersen, Kathy (Randy) Harris, Mike (Carrie) Brodersen, and Holly (Mark) Miller; grandchildren, Diedre Brodersen, Ben Brodersen, Lindsey (Jeni) Brodersen, Matthew (Ashley) Brodersen, Megan (Cody) Lafler, Mark (Courtney) Brodersen, Ean and Bennett Miller; great grandchildren, Lila, Drake, Hank, Blake, Logann, and one more on the way; as well as countless extended family and friends.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ervin, sister-in-law Rosemary and brother-in-law Darrell Arendts.

Bride Colonial Chapel 110 E Spring St, Manly, IA 641-454-2242 ColonialChapels.com