Emily Jo Majerczyk

September 26, 2000-September 18, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Emily Jo Majerczyk, 20, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Avenue South, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.

A livestream of Emily's service will be available at stpatrickcommunity.com

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

In honor of Emily, please wear a mask.

In her memory give to https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/

Emily Jo Majerczyk was born September 26, 2000 in Mason City, the daughter of Marcus M. and Dena J. (Paulus) Majerczyk. From her first day, Emily was a fighter, and took each hurdle life had for her in stride. She was born with Tetralogy of Fallot as well as Cystic Fibrosis, and never let it stop her. She grew up in Clear Lake, where she was active in National Honor Society, Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, and Speech Club, making it to state three times. Emily participated in many school plays before graduating Clear Lake High School in 2019 with four years of 4.0s. She continued her education at NIACC and continued to excel. She was honored with NIACC's Student Leadership Award, a recipient of their Outstanding Student Achievement, Pathway to Success, was a member of PTK, and was admitted into the NIACC Hall of Fame for her academics. Emily was attentive to others and tutored many chemistry students before graduating from NIACC in 2021 with another 4.0. Emily was continuing her education at Iowa State University this fall where she was working to become a software engineer.

Emily found joy surrounded by others, whether it was hanging out with the Roundup Gang, time spent singing carpool karaoke, or making tik toks. Studying with her brother, getting food with her sister, long walks with her mom, and floating the river with her dad made her happy. She looked forward to bike rides around the lake and great conversation with those she loved. Emily had a creative spirit and enjoyed making art on any canvas. Her nephew, Huxley, saw her as one of the kids, and loved to spend time with her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Marcus and Dena Majerczyk of Clear Lake; her brother, Zachary Majerczyk of Clear Lake; her sister, Gabbie Majerczyk; beloved nephew, Huxley; her four legged companion, Penny Lou; paternal grandparents John and Margaret Majerczyk; maternal grandmother, Linda Paulus and maternal grandfather, Rick Paulus; the Roundup Gang; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

