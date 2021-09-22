Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emily Jo Majerczyk
ABOUT
Clear Lake High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Emily Jo Majerczyk

September 26, 2000-September 18, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Emily Jo Majerczyk, 20, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Avenue South, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.

A livestream of Emily's service will be available at stpatrickcommunity.com

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

In honor of Emily, please wear a mask.

In her memory give to https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/

Emily Jo Majerczyk was born September 26, 2000 in Mason City, the daughter of Marcus M. and Dena J. (Paulus) Majerczyk. From her first day, Emily was a fighter, and took each hurdle life had for her in stride. She was born with Tetralogy of Fallot as well as Cystic Fibrosis, and never let it stop her. She grew up in Clear Lake, where she was active in National Honor Society, Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, and Speech Club, making it to state three times. Emily participated in many school plays before graduating Clear Lake High School in 2019 with four years of 4.0s. She continued her education at NIACC and continued to excel. She was honored with NIACC's Student Leadership Award, a recipient of their Outstanding Student Achievement, Pathway to Success, was a member of PTK, and was admitted into the NIACC Hall of Fame for her academics. Emily was attentive to others and tutored many chemistry students before graduating from NIACC in 2021 with another 4.0. Emily was continuing her education at Iowa State University this fall where she was working to become a software engineer.

Emily found joy surrounded by others, whether it was hanging out with the Roundup Gang, time spent singing carpool karaoke, or making tik toks. Studying with her brother, getting food with her sister, long walks with her mom, and floating the river with her dad made her happy. She looked forward to bike rides around the lake and great conversation with those she loved. Emily had a creative spirit and enjoyed making art on any canvas. Her nephew, Huxley, saw her as one of the kids, and loved to spend time with her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Marcus and Dena Majerczyk of Clear Lake; her brother, Zachary Majerczyk of Clear Lake; her sister, Gabbie Majerczyk; beloved nephew, Huxley; her four legged companion, Penny Lou; paternal grandparents John and Margaret Majerczyk; maternal grandmother, Linda Paulus and maternal grandfather, Rick Paulus; the Roundup Gang; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
The funeral Mass was touching and beautiful. Emily is now with our Lord and the Angels and she will be watching over her family. God Bless you Emily.
Mary Kay
Other
September 23, 2021
My heart reads for your family ,no words can mend your pain.Know that we are here for your family in thoughts and prayers
Julie Mullenbach
September 22, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Rip beautiful Emily, at peace now with the angles x
Julie Tague ( Graham )
September 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Laurie & George Brady and family
Family
September 22, 2021
My sincere and deepest sympathy to you all, there are no words for such a great loss.. from Liverpool UK
BARBARA MOORE
Family
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry to read of the passing of your daughter, Emily. Though I didn't know her, she looks like she was a beautiful young girl! Please know that I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers!
Mrs. Schmitz -Retired IC Teacher-Charles City
September 22, 2021
Marcus and Dena, and Zach & Gabby, I can´t imagine the deep well of unspeakable despair your family is in with the loss of your precious little Emily. My heart is breaking for you all. I have only ever known you as a great comfort to me and I wish I could be there in person to give you hugs and show you how very much your family means to me. Emily was an incredibly spirited and gifted treasure, and so blessed to have such dedicated parents and loving family and friends. I recently watched the NIACC video she is in and at the end when she smiles that contagious beautiful smile, it made me laugh and cry as she has maintained the exact same smile, laugh and mannerisms since she was a little tot. Her light will continue to shine in all who knew her.
Tami Nomack
Friend
September 21, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss there are no words if There is anything I can do for your family please ask
marylou secory
September 21, 2021
I am so very sorry. My goes out to your family at this difficult time!
Michelle Moore
Family
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results