Eric Andrew Hackenmiller
FUNERAL HOME
Schroeder Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - St. Ansgar
207 South School Street
Saint Ansgar, IA

Eric Andrew Hackenmiller

STACYVILLE-Eric Andrew Hackenmiller, 45, of Stacyville, passed away December 18, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be the day before from 3:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meyer.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Visitation Catholic Church
Stacyville, IA
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Visitation Catholic Church
Stacyville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schroeder Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - St. Ansgar
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroeder Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - St. Ansgar.
I'm so incredibly sorry for your family's loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Erin Anderson
December 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
dan and sheila tiedeman tiedeman
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
