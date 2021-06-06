Erling O. Brudvig

LAKE MILLS-Erling O. Brudvig, age 93 of rural Lake Mills, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Scarville Synod Lutheran Church, 411 Logan St. Scarville, IA 50473. Rev. Joshua Skogen will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.

Visitation for Erling will be held from 5 – 7 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com,

641-592-0221