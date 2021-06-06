Menu
Erling O. Brudvig
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
902 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA

Erling O. Brudvig

LAKE MILLS-Erling O. Brudvig, age 93 of rural Lake Mills, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Scarville Synod Lutheran Church, 411 Logan St. Scarville, IA 50473. Rev. Joshua Skogen will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.

Visitation for Erling will be held from 5 – 7 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com,

641-592-0221



Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Scarville Synod Lutheran Church
411 Logan St., Scarville, IA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scarville Synod Lutheran Church
411 Logan St., Scarville, IA
Jun
12
Burial
Scarville Synod Lutheran Church cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Mittelstadt Funeral Home - Lake Mills
