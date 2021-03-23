Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Erlis J. Rasmuson
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Erlis J. (Trulson) Rasmuson

BRITT-Erlis J. (Trulson) Rasmuson, 81 of Britt, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Memorial services for Erlis Rasmuson will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

A time for fellowship and luncheon with Erlis' family will follow the memorial service.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
70 5th Avenue North West, Britt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Funeral Home - Britt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of her passing - I think of her very often; and like everything, going to get in touch tomorrow...and tomorrow never comes. My sincere sympathy - we roller skated many years..and she was a waitress at my wedding.
Janice Carlson
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results