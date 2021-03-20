Menu
Erma E. Eygabroad
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Erma E. Eygabroad

April 10, 1929-March 18, 2021

MASON CITY-Erma E. Eygabroad, 91, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Old Stone Methodist Church, Rock Falls, IA with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Social distancing and facemasks will be required at both the funeral and the visitation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

On August 5, 1950 Erma was united in marriage to Wayne Eygabroad in Mason City, IA. To this union three daughters were born. Erma worked for several years as a cook at the Rock Fall School. She later stayed home to take care of her family. Erma served on the Rock Falls Cemetery board for many years.

Erma enjoyed her time with family and friends whether it was just to visit, play 500, Rummikub or play Bingo. She became a creature of habit with her weekly Lawrence Welk show on Sunday or her annual trip to Gays Mills for apples in the fall.

Those thankful for having shared in Erma's life include her daughters, Sandra (Mike) Becker-Franzen, Kathy (Jesse) Diaz, Julie (Mark) Zachmeyer; two sisters, Velora Woiwood, Shirley Campion; brother, Lowell (Lorene) Johnson; six grandchildren, Nathan, Jennifer, Jason, Zachary, Jacob; seven great grandchildren, Max, Blair, Brody, Austin, JJ, Bailey and Paisley.

Mrs. Eygabroad was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne; grandson, Nick Becker; son in law, Noel Becker; brother, Norman Johnson; two brothers in law, Eugene Woiwood and Jerry Campion.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Mar
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Old Stone United Methodist Church
1 West Jackson Street, Rock Falls, IA
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear about you Mother. She was a true friend. Last year was terrible to not be ankle to visit. May God bless Please know your families are in our prayers.
Don and Nina Pals
March 21, 2021
Sry to hear of Her passing Celebrate her living a full life
Doug L Bell son of Eldon (Luverne Baker) Bell
March 21, 2021
