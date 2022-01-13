Estelle Elsa (Schneider) Treloar

March 28, 1919-January 5, 2022

Estelle Elsa (Schneider) Treloar passed away January 5, 2022, at the age of 102.

Estelle was born March 28, 1919, in Mason City, Iowa, the second of four children, to Carl and Wilhelmina (Buehler) Schneider. In 1937, she graduated from Mason City High School. On April 14,1940, she was united in marriage to Norris "Jim" Treloar, in Nora Springs, Iowa. Four children were welcomed into this marriage.

Over the next four and a half decades, Estelle not only took care of a home, children, and eventually, the grandchildren, but supported Jim in his farming operation.

In 1986, their beloved farm home was destroyed by fire, and Jim and Estelle relocated to Clear Lake, IA, to enjoy the next 21 years, until Jim's death in 2007.

As a gifted seamstress, artist, vocalist, and pianist, her family and grandchildren celebrated and enjoyed these talents. Estelle provided a home full of love, security, warmth, and laughter.

Estelle is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Gordon Fleckenstein, their daughter, Angela (Scott) Destival, and their sons Hunter and Landon; their daughter Kris Anne Gabbard (significant other, Al Novotny) and her two sons Cody and Jacob; son John Treloar, his daughter Jody (Lee) Rouse and their sons Dalton and Wyatt; son Scott Treloar, and his daughter Amber Fries and her daughters Isabelle and Grace, and his son, Luke Treloar; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Estelle was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brothers Madelain Schneider Andersen, Karl Schneider, and Mike Schneider; her husband, Jim; their daughter, Jennifer; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Andersen; and a daughter-in-law, Janeice Treloar.

A memorial visitation will be announced at a later date.