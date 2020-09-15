Ethan B. Hoff

(1998 - 2020)

Ethan Bernard Hoff, 22, was gifted to our world on August 13, 1998 at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

Ethan grew up in Mason City and Spirit Lake, attending school in both areas, always making friends who became family to him. Ethan had varied interests and many talents. He had a love of learning that exceeded the bounds of a class room. Ethan spent his time reading, building computers, gaming with friends, creating art, but most of all, connecting with people. He was very health conscious, worked hard on his exercise with the goal of a healthy future. Ethan also loved animals, gave a loving home to his wiener dog Puckett and spent many hours volunteering at the Humane Society.

Ethan was a connector with people no matter their age, or diversity Ethan loved everyone equally and enjoyed working in retail while furthering his education. His hope was to become a counselor for at risk youths. Ethan had an unbridled enthusiasm for all that the world had to offer.

Ethan passed away on September 11, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents Tiffany and Kyle Mussman of Mason City and Isaac and Heather Hoff of Spirit Lake; sisters Olivia Davis, Shelby Hoff and Claire Mussman; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Ethan,

I will miss your laugh the most. Your demeanor was infectious and warm.

You had a way of bringing deep wisdom to situations that were way beyond your years.

We watched you many times dip your toes into the darkness and test fate's limits. You always managed to pull yourself out and walk the straight and narrow.

You were the best big brother. You were there when the girls needed you. You counseled with laughter when your sisters needed a friend.

You were a voice of reason when even the adults in your life needed to have a heart check.

You loved deep and hard even in isolation from the world. Your empathy was a blessing even though to you it seemed to be a curse, to you.

You were strong and mighty in both stature and bravery. You were bold. The boldest person I knew.

Your manners for a man your age were unmatched, and it made me proud to hear others tell me how polite of a young man you were.

I will ache every day for the rest of my days here, until I walk with you again.

Services celebrating Ethan's life will be held at a 12 noon on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Rhythm Church in Mason City (21 8th. Street SE). For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service of Iowa City is caring for Ethan's family and his arrangements.