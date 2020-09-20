Evelynn Frances "Evie" Buser

(1944-2020)

Mason City - Evelynn Frances "Evie" Buser, 76, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Westview Care Center, Britt, IA.

Per Evelynn's wishes no services will be held.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Rockwell Cemetery.

Evelynn was born September 9, 1944, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Bollman) Floody of Castalia, IA. She was a graduate of Postville High School's Class of 1962. After graduation she started working for Mercy up until her retirement in 2004. On August 20, 1966 in Rose Creek, MN, Evelynn married Harold Dean Buser, to this union one daughter, Paula Rae was born.

Collecting antiques was something Evie did all her life, filling her home with her favorite things. Being a grandma was a highlight of her life.

Those left to cherish memories of Evie are her husband of 54 years, Dean Buser; children, Paula (Jeff) Klein, Jeff (Pam) Carney; grandchildren, Lucas, Nicolas, Skylar, and Alex; great grandchildren, Braxton, Emerson, and Leighton; sisters, Marsha, and Patsy; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Julie, Jenny, Jessica, and Aleece; as well as countless extended family and great friends.

Evie is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Laura.

