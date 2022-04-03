Faith Carolyn McCuskey

September 7, 1935-March 30, 2022

Faith Carolyn McCuskey, age 86, of North Mankato passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022 with her children by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Northview - North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mayo Hospice or Northern Iowa Hospice.

Faith was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Maevis and John Hoium on September 7, 1935. She also spent time growing up in California and Mason City, Iowa. Faith attended Iowa State Teachers College and was a teacher for 35 years. Most of that time was spent teaching in Rock Falls, Iowa as part of the Nora Springs-Rock Falls Community School District (now Central Springs Schools). Teaching brought her great joy and she often told wonderful stories about her many students and time as a teacher. She met her husband Jon McCuskey at Iowa State Teachers College. They built their life in Mason City and raised 3 children there. Faith moved to Florida after retiring from teaching and spent the next 18 years combing the beaches, and enjoying the sun. She could never quite give up the teaching and often substituted in her neighborhood school. She moved to Mankato, MN in 2010 to be closer to grandchildren. Faith loved attending sporting events and bragging about her grandkids. Most of all, Faith loved to laugh and maintained her sense of humor to the end.

Faith is survived by her children, Jon (Patti Gahn) McCuskey of Mason City, Iowa, Judy (Dan) Touhy of Park Ridge, IL, and Mary (Sean) Simpson of Mankato, MN; grandchildren, Jack Touhy, Danny Touhy, Jake McCuskey, Addison McCuskey, Henry Simpson, Charlie Simpson, and Teddy Simpson; stepsister, Patty Faber; brother-in-law, Bob Okerstrom, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Faith was preceded in death by her husband, Jon McCuskey; parents, John Hoium and Maevis Lindahl; sister, Ann Okerstrom, and brother and sister in-law David and Judith McCuskey.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Monarch Meadows for their kind and wonderful care.