Faye Slusher

November 26, 1931-April 11, 2022

MESERVEY-Faye Slusher, 90, of Meservey, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Faye Slusher will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 107 North 2nd Street in Thornton, with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 107 North 2nd Street in Thornton, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.

Lena Faye Hubbs was born November 26, 1931 to Thomas Jefferson and Ora Mae (Warfield) Hubbs in Barbourville, Kentucky. She grew up on a farm raising corn, tobacco and cattle. She attended and graduated from Knox County High School with the Class of 1950.

Faye was united in marriage to Joseph T. Slusher on July 7, 1950 at the Baptist church in Barbourville. The couple relocated to Meservey, Iowa to be near Joe's siblings, who had already moved to Meservey. The couple raised their six children in Meservey and lived their entire adult lives in Meservey. Joe passed away in 1996.

Faith was an important aspect of Faye's life. Her father was a lay Baptist minister, she made sure her children attended church and Sunday School and were baptized and members of the church.

Faye was an excellent homemaker, she kept a very clean house and made sure there was a homemade family dinner on the table seven nights a week. She was very crafty, made hand quilted items for family and friends, crocheted tea towels and made doll clothes. The family kept an extensive garden, both flowers and vegetables, and canned and froze produce each year.

Family was the most important thing in Faye's life. The family took annual trips each summer to visit family in Kentucky, and she later doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When her father was 96 years, Faye and Joe returned to Kentucky to care for her father until he passed away five years later.

Faye will be lovingly remembered for her love and care for her family and for the southern hospitality she shared with so many.

Faye is survived by her children, Doris (Terry) Markwitz of Atkins, Iowa, Wanda Slusher of Meservey, Pamela (Michael) Gobeli of Meservey, Betty (Mike) Jensen of Thornton, Linda (Jeff) Stokes of Henderson, Nevada, and George (Mary) Slusher of Marion; Doris' children Liz (Pete) Rolwes (their daughters Ava, Katherine, Victoria) and Joe (Mallory) Markwitz (their son Ethan);

Pamela's son Lucas (Kris) Gobeli (their daughters Hannah Faye and Daphne); Betty's children Robert (Katie) Jensen (their son Landry Ketelsen) and Kelly Jo Jensen; Linda's children Ashley Faye (Steve) Riedy (their daughter Skylar) and Emily (Corey) Williams (their daughter Mackenzie); George's children Zach Slusher and Brittany (fiancé Quentin Mendlik) Slusher; sisters-in-law Irma Hubbs and Charlene Hubbs; along with numerous other extended family members.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe T. Slusher, and siblings Bill Hubbs, Johnny Hubbs, Velma Colvin, Herbert Hubbs and Paul Hubbs.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248