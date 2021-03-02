Menu
Florence "Delores" Sturm
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Florence 'Delores' Sturm

BELMOND - Florence 'Delores' Sturm, 82, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Delores Sturm will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, IA
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Delores had a heart of gold. She was beautiful inside and òut. She was the best mother in law anyone could ever ask for. she will be mìssed deeply and forever in my heart.
Wendy Sturm
March 6, 2021
