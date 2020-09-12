Floyd E. Tapp

FOREST CITY – Floyd E. Tapp, 81 of Forest City died peacefully, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Memorial Services will be held 6:00 P.M., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel in Forest City with Pastor Les Green of the Forest City United Methodist Church officiating. The family request face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone's safety.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Grandview Memorial Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Floyd E. Tapp memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

