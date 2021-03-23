Frances M. Berneman

April 4, 1932-March 22, 2021

MASON CITY-Frances M. Berneman, 88, of Mason City passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. S.E., Mason City with Rev. Fr. Josh Link as celebrant. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Wesley, Iowa.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with a Scriptural wake service at 7:00 P.M. The family requests that masks be worn.

Frances Marie Berneman, the daughter of Sylvester and Theresa (Matz) Decker, was born April 4, 1932 at Detroit Lakes, MN. At an early age she moved with her family to Clear Lake where she graduated from high school in 1950. Frances moved to Washington D.C. and began working for the FBI for a year before returning to Clear Lake and working at Clear Lake Bank and Trust. In 1974, Frances attended NIACC and received her LPN certificate. She worked at various nursing homes in the north Iowa area until her retirement. She enjoyed her family, crafts, playing cards and reading books by Louis L'Amour and cookbooks.

She was a member of Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City.

Frances is survived by her six children, Susan Morris of Mason City, Sandra (Domenico) Marino of Lincoln, NE, Sally (Daniel) Bitker of Garner, Alan (Nancy) Berneman of Hampton, Theresa Sellers of Manly and Carol (Stephen) Carmack of Baxley, GA; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and four sisters, Maxine (Fred) Dean, Shirley (Maynard) Holmgaard, Mary (Don) Thoe and Dorothy Gimelli. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924