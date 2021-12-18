Menu
Frances Ann Lawhorn
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Conner Colonial Chapel
1008 First Avenue South
Northwood, IA
Frances Ann (Lechelt) Lawhorn


Frances Ann (Lechelt) Lawhorn, died peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021 under hospice care.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Northwood United Methodist Church, 1000 1st Ave N, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Rob Lamphere officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.
Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Conner Colonial Chapel
1008 First Avenue South, Northwood, IA
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Northwood United Methodist Church
1000 1st Ave N, Northwood, IA
Dec
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Northwood United Methodist Church
1000 1st Ave N, Northwood, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts are with your family. Our parents were such good friends.
Carol Johnson
December 22, 2021
