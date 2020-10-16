Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francine Marie Albrecht

Francine Marie Albrecht

NORA SPRINGS-Francine Albrecht, 71, of Nora Springs, formerly of Greene, will have a Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. in Greene, with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Retz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.